Aerial footage released by the Azov Battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine on Wednesday March 16, 2022 shows Russian army tanks are destroyed as they enter the besieged city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s ministry of defence has described Mariupol as the worst front of the war. Mass graves have been dug on the outskirts of the city and the bodies of men, women and children have been left on the streets. More than 400,000 of its inhabitants are either without or with dwindling access to running water, food and medical supplies.,Image: 671273153, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia