epa09292360 An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 22 June 2021 shows people attending the 7th Congress of the Socialist Women's Union of Korea (SWUK) in Pyongyang, North Korea (issued 22 June 2021). The congress was held on 20-21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY