epa08079874 Rescue and Civil Protection personnel rescue the bodies from the area of the bus accident where at least 14 people died and 12 more were injured in a crash on the Guadalajara highway to Lagos de Moreno, in the western state of Jalisco, Mexico, 18 December 2019. A truck with people on vacation and a cargo truck crashed at kilometer 12 of the road to Los Altos. EPA-EFE/JORGE ALBERTO MENDOZA