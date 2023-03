A woman is seen in silhouette walking past a branch of Switzerland's Credit Suisse bank in Vevey, western Switzerland, on March 15, 2023 Credit Suisse shares were in freefall on March 15, 2023 on the Swiss stock exchange, plunging 20 percent in morning trading to historic new record lows.,Image: 762929941, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no