Cum a încărcat Donald Trump nota de plată pentru agenții din Secret Service cazați pe proprietățile lui

epa09767300 US Flags fly outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, USA, 17 February 2022. The House Oversight Committee has requested that the GSA (General Services Administration) consider ending the lease for the Trump International Hotel in the nation's capital in response to allegations that the Trump Organization misled the federal government with false financial records. The request has been submitted as the Trump Organization could potentially make one hundred million USD from the sale of the hotel to an investment group based in Miami, for 370 million USD, according to the committee letter submitted to the GSA. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS