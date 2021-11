DIRKSLAND - Nurses treat A corona patient in the Covid IC ward in the Van Weel-Bethesda Hospital who is on a ventilator. The weekly average in terms of new transmitted corona infections also decreases. The outbreak appears to be increasingly under control. Most IC beds are empty. The decline in the number of corona patients in Dutch hospitals continues. There are still 422 people in intensive care units and nursing wards with Covid-19, the disease caused by the corona virus. Robin Utrecht netherlands //UTRECHT_foto1019/2110031206/Credit:ROBIN UTRECHT/SIPA/2110031211,Image: 636196670, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia