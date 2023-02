epa09930216 A shop window at the Diamonds district in Antwerp, Belgium, 06 May 2022. Diamond traders in Antwerp fear the European Union could announce restrictions on Russian diamonds in the sixth package of sanctions. Russia produces a third of the World's Diamonds and 80 percent of the world's diamond transit by Antwerp hub for the trade but also cutting and polishing diamonds. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET