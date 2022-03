ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - MARCH 25, 2022: A current methane price displayed at a Gazprom gas filling station. St Petersburg plans from April 1 to initiate a phased transition to the New Transport Service Model providing for modern and environmentally friendly city buses running on gas. There have already been set up 15 NGV filling stations across St Petersburg. Alexander Demianchuk/TASS,Image: 672994722, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia