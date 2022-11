EXCLUSIV. Un expert în energie și un deputat din Ucraina explică cum va trece țara peste iarnă: „Vor migra încă vreo 2,5 milioane de oameni”

epa10284105 Vira (68) whose house was destroyed during the Russian air attacks, stands next to her temporary house built ahead of the winter season, in Yakovlivka village, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 03 November 2022. Yakovlivka village got under heavy Russian air attacks in March. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGIY KOZLOV