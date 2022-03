„Fără rachete, oameni și strategie”. Ce va face Moscova în a doua lună de război. Analiza dură a unei publicații independente rusești

epa09840169 (FILE) - Russian armoured vehicles stand on the road in Rostov region, Russia, 22 February 2022 (reissued 21 March 2022). More than three million Ukrainians became refugees, around 700 civilians were killed and over 1.000 more injured in the month-long conflict, the United Nations said. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET