KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 02: A group of Ukrainian women train with instructors with battlefield experience in military training organized by the Ukrainian non-governmental organization Valkyrie as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 02, 2024. The women, realizing the need to defend their own territories following the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia war on 24 February 2022, learn how to use different weapons such as guns, rifles and grenades, and how to administer first aid in case of possible injury in these military trainings. Valkyrie, founded in 2022, also raises funds for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers. Gian Marco Benedetto / Anadolu. Profimedia Images