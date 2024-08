Fiul prințesei Mette-Marit l-a angajat pe avocatul care îl apără pe șeful gangsterilor Bandidos, după ce a fost acuzat că a bătut o tânără

17 June 2022, Norway, Oslo: Norway Rpyal family members (L-R) Marit Tjessem, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon, Marius Borge Hoeiby, Prince Sverre Magnus, (L Front) King Harald , Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Queen Sonja pose for a picture during the Princess Ingrid Alexandra's18th birthday celebration at the castle in Oslo. Photo: Lise Aserud/NTB/dpa