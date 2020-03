epa08308377 Japanese Olympic judo champion Tadahiro Nomura (R) and Olympic women's wrestling champion Saori Yoshida (2-R) light the Olympic cauldron during the Olympic flame arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Air Base in Higashimatsushima, northern Japan, 20 March 2020. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony was scaled down over fears of coronavirus. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still considering holding the Tokyo Olympics as scheduled despite the current coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA