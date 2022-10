A Gazprom office in St. Petersburg, Russia, 27 July 2022. Russian energy giant Gazprom said on 25 July, citing problems with a turbine, that starting from 27 July the daily gas flow through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be set at 33 million cubic meters, just days after it resumed limited flows following a maintenance shutdown. The pipeline is the major delivery route for Russian gas to Europe. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV