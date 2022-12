Steam rises from the cooling tower of the Emsland nuclear power plant in Lingen, Germany, 25 July 2022. Politicians are currently discussing whether the operating lives of Germany's last three nuclear power plants, Emsland, Neckarwestheim 2 and Isar 2, should be extended. The three nuclear power plants are to be shut down by 31 December 2022 at the latest, as a nuclear phase-out was decided by the Bundestag in 2011. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH