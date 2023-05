09 May 2023, Mexico, Tijuana: Migrants sit in rows in front of US security forces in the area between the two walls that separate Mexico from the United States. Many migrants are hoping to be allowed to immigrate to the US more easily after the "Title-42" deportation rule expires on May 11. Numerous people have been waiting for their chance for months. Now they have been ordered by US security forces to form lines outside the US wall by date of arrival at the border. Photo: Antonio Castaneda/dpa