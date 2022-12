epa10382412 Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias addresses the press on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current epidemiological situation in China, in Madrid, Spain, 30 December 2022. Darias also announced that the Government has decided to reinforce controls at Spanish airports and will require passengers arriving from China to have a negative test for Covid-19 or a complete vaccination schedule. EPA-EFE/DANIEL GONZALEZ