A CCTV footage shows Russian combat vehicles on the central square of Kherson in the southern Ukraine on March 2, 2022 as Moscow claims the city falls to Russians, first major Ukrainian city conquered in the 7th day of invasion. But Kherson's Mayor Igor Nikolayev said the city remained under his control but was surrounded, and appealed on Facebook for permission to transport the dead and wounded out of the city and for food and medicine to be allowed in. Without all this, the city will die, he wrote.