epa05769612 A military aid carries the so-called 'Nuclear Football' aboard the 'Marine One' helicopter in which US President Donald J. Trump was waiting to depart the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 03 February 2017. President Trump departs to spend the weekend in West Palm Beach, Florida. The 'Nuclear Football' is a briefcase carrying technical equipment and documents with the launch codes for US nuclear weapons. US Presidents are always accompanied by a military assistant carrying the briefcase. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS