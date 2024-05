This photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, shows Lt. Gen. Vadim Shamarin, deputy chief of the Russian military general staff, posing for an official photo in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. A deputy chief of the Russian military general staff has been arrested on charges of large-scale bribery, Russian news reports said Thursday, the latest in a series of bribery arrests of high-ranking military officials.,Image: 875705486, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. Handout - Government Produced AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY MANDATORY CREDIT., Model Release: no