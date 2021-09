epa09029516 A woman receives an injection of а vaccine against COVID-19 at Military Medical Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria, 22 February 2021. The Government dispensed the phase strategy and offers it to anyone who wants, which has triggered a rising number of vaccinations in one of the countries with the slowest inoculating rate. The phasing system according to the age and professional activity of the population was no longer applied and all the doses available for new vaccinates distributed. Vaccination centers will be open 24 hours a day on weekends, in addtion to the regular opening hours on weekdays. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV