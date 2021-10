Japonia, povestea de succes a pandemiei, după vara dificilă cu Jocurile Olimpice și o creștere a infectărilor

epa09519765 Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk a crossway at Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan, 12 October 2021. Tokyo has marked 77 new COVID-19 infection cases on 12 October 2021, the fourth straight day marking under 100 cases, after the Japanese government lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency in 19 prefectures including Tokyo on 01 October 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA