epa08349649 (FILE) - US singer/songwriter John Prine attends the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York, New York, USA, 13 June 2019 (reissued 08 April 2020). According to media reports, Prine died of coronavirus complications on 07 April 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 73. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY