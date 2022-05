epaselect epa09228183 Two women sit on the roof of Cup Foods and listen to the music performed at George Floyd's Square as hundreds gather at 38th Street and Chicago Ave., the sight where Floyd was killed in 2020, during the commemoration of the anniversary of Floyd's death, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 25 May 2021. Exactly one year has passed since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after now-convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for nine minutes, twenty-nine seconds. The year has seen a protest movement which became global and has impacted political elections, police tactics and budgets as well as investigations and prosecutions of similar cases. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG