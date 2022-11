Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Addressing the organizers of the second National Congress for Martyrs of Qom Province, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said The word "martyrdom" is a manifestation of self-sacrifice, stressing that conveying the martyrs’ message to the new generation is necessary. Tehran, Iran, November 17, 2022. Photo by SalamPix/ABACAPRESS.COM