epa08280970 A health worker wearing protective suit and a face mask walks by one of the tents set up outside the Brescia's Hospital where people who have to undergo swabs for the Covid19 Coronavirus are checked in, Brescia, Italy, 09 March 2020. The Italian authorities have taken the drastic measure of shutting off the entire northern Italian region of Lombardy, home to about 16 million people, in a bid to halt the ongoing coronavirus epidemic in the Mediterranean country. Italy saw 133 more deaths with the coronavirus on 08 March with the toll rising to 366, emergency commissioner and civil protection chief Angelo Boorelli said. Some 6,387 people are now infected with the virus across Italy, he added. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA