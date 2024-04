The Malagueta beach has been full of people caused by the spring temperature that is suffering the Costa del Sol in the middle of February, February 13, 2024 in Malaga, Andalusia, Spain. Spain last month experienced its warmest January since current records began in 1961, national weather office Aemet said on Wednesday, after temperatures neared 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions. Last month's unseasonably warm winter weather drew people to beaches and outdoor cafes across Spain, delayed the start of the ski season and worsened a years-long drought in Catalonia in the northeast and the southern region of Andalusia.,Image: 846154758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no