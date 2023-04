French President Emmanuel Macron (C), accompanied by French Education Minister Pap Ndiaye (R), speaks with school children, parents and teachers as he visits a middle school, in Ganges, southern France, 20 April 2023. Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Ganges comes amid a concerted new effort by him and his government to put the furor caused by the pension change behind him. EPA-EFE/Daniel Cole / POOL MAXPPP OUT