FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally in New York. Barry has retired as a federal appellate judge in Philadelphia, ending a misconduct inquiry launched after a report that she participated in Trump family schemes to dodge taxes. Her retirement was revealed in an April 1, 2019 order signed by a top court official in New York, where the misconduct case was assigned / Profimedia Images