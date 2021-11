epa09453038 Residents of Masiphumelele wait for a Pfizer Covid-19 Corona virus vaccination from a mobile team of health workers at the Masiphumelele Community Center, in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 September 2021. A mobile team of specialist health workers from the City of Cape Town in conjunction with various NGOs and government is moving around the province, targeting low coverage areas and areas that are far away from fixed vaccination centers in a bid to increase the rate of vaccination in South Africa. Local scientists are monitoring the C.1.2 variant as a variant of interest as it has spread across South Africa but has been detected at low frequency. To date, there are around 100 sequences of C.1.2 reported globally since the variant was first detected in South Africa in May this year. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA