8520764 19.09.2023 Protesters gather near the Russian embassy to call on Russia to take measures to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, in Yerevan, Armenia. Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said on September 19 that Baku had launched local "anti-terrorist activities" in Nagorno-Karabakh to "restore the constitutional order" after four soldiers and two civilians died there in landmine explosions. Asatur Yesayants / Sputnik