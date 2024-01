Opposition supporters take part in a march during a protest, one month after the election, in Belgrade, on January 16, 2023. Protesters held a rally accusing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic alleged electoral fraud during the December 17, 2023 parliamentary and local elections. The ruling Serbian Progressive Party was declared the election winner but the main opposition alliance, Serbia Against Violence, has claimed the election was stolen, particularly in the vote for the Belgrade city authorities. Profimedia Images