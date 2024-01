Protesters wave Serbian flags as they attend a rally of "ProGlas", a Serbian pro-democracy movement, to protest against alleged electoral fraud, in Belgrade, on December 30, 2023. Following the parliamentary and local elections on December 17, prominent figures from Serbia's intellectual, artistic, and celebrity communities have voiced their protest against what they allege to be electoral fraud. These groups are challenging the legitimacy of the election results, which indicate a substantial victory for President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). The opposition has disputed these results, leading to widespread public demonstrations. Profimedia Images