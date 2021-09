epa01566353 Around 200 young people from over 40 countries from all over the world participating in the 'Solidarity Express' visiting the site of the former German Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Oswiecim, 02 December 2008. 'Solidarity Express' was organized in connection with the 25th anniversary of awarding Lech Walesa with a Nobel Peace Prize. Participants are traveling with a special train for 4 days, visiting Krakow, Oswiecim, Warsaw and finally Gdansk and Westerplatte. EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk POLAND OUT