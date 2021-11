epa07161832 A delivery company courier looks for a package for a woman on a street in Beijing, China, 13 November 2018. China's e-commerce giant Alibaba said on 12 November that Singles Day sales on its online shopping platforms such as Taobao and Tmall reaching 213.5 billion yuan (around 30.8 billion US dollars) after a day of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival 2018 which represented an increase of about 27 percent from 2017. EPA-EFE/WU HONG