epa08383709 A Ministry of Health staff conducts a random polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease infection test for a citizen at Imam Al-Hadi Zentrum in the Ouzai area south of Beirut, Lebanon, 25 April 2020. According to the Lebanese health ministry, there are 704 registered cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country as of 25 April 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH