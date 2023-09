This aerial photograph taken on September 14, 2023 shows migrants gathering outside the operational center called "Hotspot" on the Italian island of Lampedusa. The number of migrants arriving in Italy after crossing on boats from North Africa has surged this year, at almost 124,000 since January -- up from 65,500 during the same period in 2022, according to government data. Many land on the island of Lampedusa, where the reception centre on September 13, 2023 warned it was reaching critical capacity.,Image: 805214430, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no