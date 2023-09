08 September 2023, Lithuania, Kybartai: A Lithuanian border guard checks the personal details of a man at the border crossing from Russia to Lithuania. The border area between Poland and Lithuania is considered a potential flashpoint in the event of a confrontation between Russia and NATO. Poland is arming, Lithuania is to get a Bundeswehr brigade. (to dpa "Suwalki gap: Poland and Lithuania fear Nato weak point") / Profimedia Images