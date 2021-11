epaselect epa09593019 Policemen stand near burning objects after a protest against the '2G policy' turned into riots, with protesters setting fires in the street and destroying police cars and street furniture, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 19 November 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Coolsingel earlier that evening because they disagree with the 2G policy, which refers to the two Dutch words for vaccinated and recovered. EPA-EFE/VLN NIEUWS