epa09545432 A view of a US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a landing exercise at Spilva airfield in Riga, Latvia, 25 October 2021. The US Air Force special operation aircraft MC-130J Commando II took part in a landing exercise demonstrating the rapid delivery and deployment of US Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). The aim of the exercise is to demonstrate the collective defense capabilities and the ability of the Allies to quickly deliver fire support capabilities to Latvia, providing support to the National Armed Forces in national defense. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS