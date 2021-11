European Chief Prosecutor of European Public Prosecutors' Office (EPPO) Laura Codruta Kovesi answers journalists question during a press conference at the EPPO headquarters in Luxembourg, on June 1, 2021. A newly created EU prosecutor's office started work on June 1, in time to throw legal-eagle scrutiny on hundreds of billions of euros of Covid recovery spending about to sprayed across the bloc. The Luxembourg-based European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), an independent outfit headed by a Romanian anti-corruption chief, Laura Codruta Kovesi, has the job of cracking down on fraudulent use of EU funds.,Image: 613534592, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia