epa08212433 An ambulance arrives at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal where the Diamond Princess cruise ship is docked in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 12 February 2020. According to latest media reports, 174 passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been tested positive for the Covid-19, raising the number of infections to 203 in Japan. The disease caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been officially named Covid-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO). The outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed at least 1,115 people and infected over 45,000 others worldwide, mostly in China. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON