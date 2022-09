epa10167787 Supporters of the Shor and Communist political parties attend a protest in front of a court building in Chisinau, Moldova, 07 September 2022. Protesters ask for the freedom of Deputy of the Shor political party Marina Tauber, who was arrested on 21 July 2022, and the demission of President Maia Sandu and the government, accusing them of incompetence and being responsible for the inefficient economy, inflation and rapid increase of prices. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU