epa09833833 Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a concert marking the 8th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2022. The banner holds letter Z and says 'For Russia'. The letter Z, painted on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine, has quickly become a symbol of support a 'special military operation' carried out by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. Russia in 2014 annexed the Black Sea peninsula, shortly after Crimeans voted in a disputed referendum to secede from Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEI GUNEYEV / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT