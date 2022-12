A Ukrainian activist holds a sign reading 'Russia is a terrorist' as women's rights activists join a Ukrainian protest in Krakow. Poland was one of the first countries to grant rights to women: women's suffrage was passed on November 28, 1918, after the country regained its independence that year, after 123 years of partitions and foreign rule. In Poland 2022, women still have a lot to fight for: the right to decide about their lives and health without the interference of the church hierarchy and politicians, the right to legal abortion and respect for the LGBTQ+ community. On Monday, November 28, 2022, in Krakow, Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland. Women's Rights Protest Held In Krakow, Poland - 28 Nov 2022,Image: 743093531, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no