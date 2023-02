epa10444524 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) signing a national flag of Ukraine during a joint meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Board of the European Commission in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 February 2023. The President of the European Commission, accompanied by 15 Commissioners, traveled to Kyiv on the day to meet with Ukrainian top officials and to attend a EU-Ukraine summit on 03 February, the first summit since the European Council granted Ukraine the status of EU candidate amid Russia's invasion. Ukraine applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted EU candidate status in June 2022. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES