epa09863449 A photo illustration shows a Russian ruble coin in Moscow, Russia, 01 April 2022. Russian President Putin announced on 31 March that he signed a decree on transitioning to payments for Russian natural gas in rubles for 'unfriendly countries' starting from 01 April, threatening supply disruption unless target nations comply. The decree would require foreign buyers of Russian gas to open an account at Russia's Gazprombank and transfer euros or US dollars into it. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV