epa10137914 Washing machine dials at a home in London, Britain, 25 August 2022. Britons are bracing for October's price cap announcement from Ofgem on 26 August. It's predicted that many will be paying double for their energy from October, with average costs for a normal household increasing to 3,554 Pound sterling in October and 4,650 Pound sterling in January. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN