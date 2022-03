8127348 26.02.2022 In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, a serviceman is pictured at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine. Russian Airborne troops and servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine are providing security at the nuclear power plant. An agreement has been reached with servicemen of a separate battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine to jointly provide security at the units, the confinement and the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel. Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant staff continue to monitor the radiation levels and work at the nuclear power plant as normal. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use. Russian Defence Ministry