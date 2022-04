8167617 16.04.2022 In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm Nikolai Yevmenov attends a meeting with crew members of the Moskva guided missile cruiser in Sevastopol, Crimea, Russia. On April 14, the Russian Defence Ministry stated the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet had sunk in stormy weather conditions while being towed to port for repairs after a fire on board. As of yet, her crew has been brought safely to Sevastopol. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use. Russian Defence Ministry,Image: 683581970, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only. * Handling Fee Only ***, Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia